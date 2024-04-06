Opinion
What lies behind KNF's sudden attack in Bandarban?
The armed group, Kuki-Chin National Front or KNF, carried out attacks in Thanchi, Ruma and Alikadam of Bandarban in a short span of time. This armed group has been active for around the past three years in these areas of Bandarban. I served in these areas at one point of time as the regional and brigade commander. This organisation has been formed with people from the Bom, Pankho, Lusai, Kheyang, Mro and Khumi ethic groups. Most of these ethnic groups are of the Christian faith.
The KNF leader Nathan Bom is from Ruma. He studies at Dhaka University, but now has taken to armed struggle. Initially they would claim that they were oppressed by the main ethnic groups in Chittagong Hill Tracts -- the Chakma and the Marma. They had taken up arms against these two ethnic groups.
This context was created basically after the signing of the Chittagong Hill Tracts peace accord in 1998. The facilities and opportunities that emerged from the accord primarily were Rangamati and Khagrachhari-centric and most of the beneficiaries were the Chakma and then the Marma. The Kuki-Chin claimed that they have taken up arms because of the deprivation and disparity that has been created.
However, KNF gradually began changing it character and became radical. They began providing training to so-called Islamic militants in exchange of money. They probably used these earnings to procure more arms. The militant groups were duly suppressed there and initiative was taken for peace talks with the Kuki-Chin. But peace talks is their old game. When the entire Chittagong Hill Tracts was besieged with armed struggle, there had been innumerable rounds of peace talks with the Parbatya Chattogram Jana Sanghati Samity. These peace talks simply serve to strengthen the armed groups further.
Peace talks with such groups means you are according them recognition. This gives them the opportunity to recruit more members, pointing out that the government is giving them importance, is negotiating with them. More youth then join their file and rank. KNF has bolstered its strength in the manner that armed groups grow and expand.
The town Ruma, basically known as Ruma Bazar, is more of a valley, surrounded by hills and the river Sangu. When I was there, it was not possible to directly access the area. On one side, the river would have to be crossed. On the other side, where the cantonment was located, the hills would have to be crossed. Communications have improved a lot since then and there is a bridge spanning the river. Ruma Bazar can be reached directly by car. And the population of Ruma has certainly increased. After the signing of the peace accord, the army has been withdrawn from many areas. They are now consigned to a few specific cantonments, as in Ruma, Alikadam and Bandarban.
At one point of time there were at least 50 operational camps in the deep jungles of Bandarban. They would monitor and patrol the areas four kilometres around each camp. They were well aware of what was happening in the hill areas. The entire Bandarban was under the regional command. The police, ansar, VDP and even the local administration were all coordinated at the brigade headquarters. Most of the camps were withdrawn due to the peace accord. Now the operational area under a cantonment is 30 to 40 kilometres. It is not possible for a small cantonment or battalion to keep such a vast area of hilly terrain under surveillance. Unless they come under attack, there is nothing much they can do. The army now operates a few checkposts there.
The civil and police administration are in charge of everything now. KNF has become active over the past few years. Over the last few days, attacks were launched in Ruma, Thanchi and Alikadam, banks were looted. KNF members snatched away police rifles. Most alarming than the bank robbery, was the snatching of 14 Chinese rifles. These will now be used against us. A bank officer in Ruma was abducted.
It is being said that they didn't manage to take away much money from the banks. They have now published a notice saying that they released the bank officer in exchange of a Tk 1.5 million (Tk 15 lakh) ransom. They will purchase arms with this money. The arms of the Myanmar security force members who fled into Bangladesh, were scattered all over. It will be easy to buy these now.
This region is almost becoming a major drug route. Wherever there is armed unrest, drugs emerge on the scene. Narcotics trade is basically a means to earn money to procure arms. This region is heating up. This region does not just encompass these areas of Bangladesh, but the Chin and Rakhine states of Myanmar as well as India's Mizoram and Manipur states. Kuki-Chin have strong influence in these areas. In the Chin state, the National Defence Force (NDF) is fighting against the Myanmar government. Most of that group are Kuki-Chin. Many Kuki have also gone to Mizoram from here. Unrest has been created there over this too.
In Manipur we see serious clashes between the Meitei and the Kuki. As a result, the movement and activities of the Kuki-Chin that side of the border, led to the creation and activation of KNF here. They get arms and support from there. They are now demanding autonomy for a large area of land in Bandarban, though they have not yet mentioned the Kuki-Chin controlled areas that side of the border in this connection.
The distance between Ruma, Thanchi and Alikadam is not insignificant. The attacks in the three areas within a short span of time, indicates that KNF divided up into several groups and carried out these attacks in a well-planned manner. The strength they have displayed indicates that they want to transform the area into a battlefield. A single leadership is now required to tackle the situation. If that leadership is given to the army, then they must also be given the responsibility for all situations.
There can be no coordination if RAB is to carry out their operations in one way, the police in their way and so on. This is more or less a war situation. The police is not a force trained for this sort of situation. BGB may be to some extent, but we do not see any strong action from their side. Forming a joint force to carry out an operation will not be effective. The government must think that if a taskforce is formed to tackle the situation, then the command must come from one place and the entire responsibility given there. If not, it will be difficult to bring the situation under control.
If the armed forces are given charge now, criticism may arise that Chittagong Hill Tracts is being militarised once again. But given the situation, such a step must be taken. Once the situation is under control, the army can go back to the barracks.
* M Sakhawat Hossain is former election commissioner and SIPG senior research fellow (NSU). [email protected]
* This column appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir