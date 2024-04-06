What lies behind KNF's sudden attack in Bandarban?

The town Ruma, basically known as Ruma Bazar, is more of a valley, surrounded by hills and the river Sangu. When I was there, it was not possible to directly access the area. On one side, the river would have to be crossed. On the other side, where the cantonment was located, the hills would have to be crossed. Communications have improved a lot since then and there is a bridge spanning the river. Ruma Bazar can be reached directly by car. And the population of Ruma has certainly increased. After the signing of the peace accord, the army has been withdrawn from many areas. They are now consigned to a few specific cantonments, as in Ruma, Alikadam and Bandarban.

At one point of time there were at least 50 operational camps in the deep jungles of Bandarban. They would monitor and patrol the areas four kilometres around each camp. They were well aware of what was happening in the hill areas. The entire Bandarban was under the regional command. The police, ansar, VDP and even the local administration were all coordinated at the brigade headquarters. Most of the camps were withdrawn due to the peace accord. Now the operational area under a cantonment is 30 to 40 kilometres. It is not possible for a small cantonment or battalion to keep such a vast area of hilly terrain under surveillance. Unless they come under attack, there is nothing much they can do. The army now operates a few checkposts there.

The civil and police administration are in charge of everything now. KNF has become active over the past few years. Over the last few days, attacks were launched in Ruma, Thanchi and Alikadam, banks were looted. KNF members snatched away police rifles. Most alarming than the bank robbery, was the snatching of 14 Chinese rifles. These will now be used against us. A bank officer in Ruma was abducted.

It is being said that they didn't manage to take away much money from the banks. They have now published a notice saying that they released the bank officer in exchange of a Tk 1.5 million (Tk 15 lakh) ransom. They will purchase arms with this money. The arms of the Myanmar security force members who fled into Bangladesh, were scattered all over. It will be easy to buy these now.