Dhaka-Delhi tension rises, IVAC remains open today

India’s Ministry of External Affairs summoned Bangladesh’s High Commissioner in New Delhi on Wednesday to express “deep concern” over the “deteriorating security situation” in Bangladesh. A few hours earlier, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka had announced the closure of the Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC).

Yesterday, several organisations associated with the July mass uprising staged a programme titled ‘March to the Indian High Commission’ under the banner of 'July Oikya'. Amid this, the IVAC at Jamuna Future Park was closed from 2:00 pm. According to Indian diplomatic sources, the centre is expected to resume normal operations on Thursday.

The ongoing tension in Bangladesh-India bilateral relations has resurfaced. Analysts see the summons of the two High Commissioners within two days as an indicator of renewed strain between Dhaka and Delhi.