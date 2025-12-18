Bilateral relations
Dhaka-Delhi tension rises, IVAC remains open today
Deep concern over security: Bangladesh high commissioner summoned.
India announces closure of visa centre in Dhaka ahead of the summons.
Bangladesh committed to ensuring safety of Indian missions and diplomats.
India’s Ministry of External Affairs summoned Bangladesh’s High Commissioner in New Delhi on Wednesday to express “deep concern” over the “deteriorating security situation” in Bangladesh. A few hours earlier, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka had announced the closure of the Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC).
Yesterday, several organisations associated with the July mass uprising staged a programme titled ‘March to the Indian High Commission’ under the banner of 'July Oikya'. Amid this, the IVAC at Jamuna Future Park was closed from 2:00 pm. According to Indian diplomatic sources, the centre is expected to resume normal operations on Thursday.
The ongoing tension in Bangladesh-India bilateral relations has resurfaced. Analysts see the summons of the two High Commissioners within two days as an indicator of renewed strain between Dhaka and Delhi.
Bangladeshi and Indian diplomatic sources told Prothom Alo that, unlike the summons of Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma in Dhaka last Sunday, a similar prior notification was not given to Bangladesh’s High Commissioner M Riaz Hamidullah in New Delhi. While Verma was informed in advance, Hamidullah was called to India’s Ministry of External Affairs at the Jawaharlal Nehru Bhavan on short notice, within an hour and a half of a phone call to the Bangladesh High Commission on Wednesday morning.
Diplomatic sources in Delhi told this reporter that Riaz Hamidullah was summoned by B Shyam, joint secretary (Bangladesh-Myanmar Division) of India’s Ministry of External Affairs. The summons, which began after 12:00 pm local time, lasted about 15 minutes.
Following the meeting, India’s Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement saying that Hamidullah was summoned to convey New Delhi’s deep concern over the “deteriorating security situation” in Bangladesh.
His attention was drawn specifically to the activities of “some extremist groups” reportedly planning to create a security situation around the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.
The statement added that, under diplomatic obligations, India expects the interim government to ensure the security of all Indian missions and posts in Bangladesh.
Several diplomatic sources in Dhaka told this reporter that the main focus of yesterday’s discussion in Delhi was India’s concern over the security of its missions in Bangladesh.
During the meeting, Bangladesh’s High Commissioner assured India’s Joint Secretary that, as a responsible state, Bangladesh has taken all necessary measures to fully protect Indian missions and diplomats, and will continue to do so in the future.
Renewed tensions
Diplomatic analysts say tensions between Bangladesh and India have persisted for 16 months. In the past few days, particularly after the announcement of the schedule for the 13th national parliamentary election on 11 December, a new dimension has been added to the relationship.
Following the schedule announcement, statements and remarks against the interim government and the election were circulated by Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League.
On the other hand, the day after the schedule announcement, on 12 December, Sharif Osman bin Hadi, a potential candidate for the Dhaka-8 constituency and a supporter of the July mass uprising from Inquilab Mancha, was shot at with the intent to kill.
He is currently receiving treatment in a hospital in Singapore in critical condition. It is reported that those who attempted to kill him have fled to India.
In this context, on 14 December, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma. He was told that Dhaka wants the swift cessation of anti-Bangladesh activities by the ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has fled to India. Dhaka also urged that any suspects involved in the attempt on Hadi’s life, if they enter India, be arrested and handed over.
‘No advice needed on elections’
Bangladesh’s high commissioner was summoned in Delhi over election-related issues. Foreign affairs adviser Touhid Hossain spoke to journalists at the foreign ministry yesterday about India-Bangladesh relations, including remarks made in India and other bilateral matters.
Since last year’s July mass uprising, Bangladesh-India relations have been under strain. Asked whether the recent series of events marks a new phase in ties between the two countries, Touhid Hossain said, “From the beginning, we have sought a good working relationship.
That doesn’t mean it will automatically happen! Both sides have to make efforts to move the relationship forward. I feel that perhaps together we have not progressed as much, which is why tensions have persisted.”
Touhid Hossain said, “The latest statement from India contained advice for us. I don’t think there is any need for that. We do not seek advice from neighbours on how elections in Bangladesh should be conducted.”
The foreign affairs adviser added that the caretaker government has clearly stated it wants to hold an election of the “highest standard” and create an environment where people feel encouraged to vote—something that has not existed over the past 15 years.
Referring to India offering advice on the election, Touhid Hossain said, “I consider this completely unacceptable. They (India) know that over the past 15 years, the government had very cordial relations with them.
During that time, the elections were essentially a farce, and yet they (India) did not utter a single word. Now, as we move towards a proper election, there is no reason for them to advise us at this moment.”
'We cannot stop her'
Despite repeated requests from Dhaka, Sheikh Hasina, who is staying in India, continues to make statements against Bangladesh. Asked about Bangladesh’s next steps on the matter, the foreign affairs adviser said, “If India does not want to stop her, we cannot stop her. We have to accept that reality. We would like India to stop her.”
Referring to the creation of an environment for elections in Bangladesh, the adviser said the country does not want that process to be undermined by Sheikh Hasina’s provocative remarks. If such statements are stopped, Bangladesh would view it as a positive step.
Responding to a question about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Victory Day message, which did not mention Bangladesh, Touhid Hossain said those who deny the contribution of the freedom fighters and portray the Liberation War as an “India-Pakistan war” have “no knowledge of military history or military science”. He said victory would not have been possible without the valiant freedom fighters.