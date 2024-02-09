Women in South Asia should be proud of Sheikh Hasina: Indian president

The foreign minister requested Murmu to visit Bangladesh at her earliest convenience.

Foreign minister Hasan Mahmud also met the vice president of India and the ex-officio chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankhar, at the Indian parliament. He had a tour at the newly built Parliament Building of India.

Earlier in the morning, Hasan Mahmud met Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal.

During the meeting, he told Goyal that the new government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has started a fresh journey with new mandates, and one of the priorities of the government is to address the prices of essential commodities.

He requested the Indian commerce minister to take necessary measures to ensure uninterrupted supply of the essential commodities to Bangladesh till the holy month of Ramadan.