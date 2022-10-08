Myanmar's deteriorating situation and the Rohingya crisis

It has been five years since the Rohingya influx into Bangladesh, but there had been no headway with their repatriation due to Myanmar's lack of interest. And with a military coup in Myanmar in February last year, repatriation has become all the more uncertain. Meanwhile, the Rohingya crisis has once again come into the ambit of international attention due to the fierce fighting that has broken out between the Rakhine Arakan Army and the Myanmar army. The conflict between the two sides in Rakhine has caused consternation and concern along the Bangladesh border, giving rise to international deliberations on the issue.

Dhaka drew the attention of the international community to the shells fired from Myanmar exploding in Bandarban, Rohingyas being killed and the Myanmar air force violating Bangladesh's airspace. Bangladesh appealed that the border situation be resolved by peaceful means, but Myanmar paid no heed. The issue is being given due importance in discussion at the US Security Council.