Dhaka-Bhanga train to run on Padma Bridge on 7 September

Train movement on the Padma Bridge will begin in October as trains will travel from Dhaka to Bhanga in Faridpur. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has been asked to for a schedule for the inauguration of the train in the last week of October. Prior to that, the railway authorities have decided on a trial run on 7 September.
There is an ongoing project for railway connection between both ends of the Padma Bridge. Project authorities have sought a train for the test run, sending letters to general managers of railways in both zones. The train is to be kept prepared on the day before the test run, 6 September.
Railway sources said that the plan is to run the trial train with seven coaches. The engine is manufactured in USA while the coaches brought from China are brand new as well. Railway minister Nurul Islam, members of the parliamentary standing committee on railway ministry, and top level officials of the railway will be travelling on the test run.
It’s a tradition to arrange a test run before the inauguration. And the tradition will be followed. As soon as prime minister Sheikh Hasina gives her schedule, it will be inaugurated officially.Md Qamrul Ahsan, director general, Bangladesh Railway
Earlier, when work of laying the stone-less rail line on the Padma Bridge was completed, a trial train was operated from Bhanga to Mawa end of the Padma Bridge. This time the train will go for a trial run on the entire route.
Railway sources added further that all preparations have already been taken for the inauguration of commercial train movement from Dhaka to Bhanga on the last week of next month. The outline has been sent to prime minister Sheikh Hasina, asking for her schedule in this regard.
Arrangements for the inauguration will begin once the prime minister has confirmed the date. However, the railway authorities haven’t yet decided the number of trains that will be operating daily on this route.
