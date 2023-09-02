Dhaka-Bhanga train to run on Padma Bridge on 7 September

Train movement on the Padma Bridge will begin in October as trains will travel from Dhaka to Bhanga in Faridpur. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has been asked to for a schedule for the inauguration of the train in the last week of October. Prior to that, the railway authorities have decided on a trial run on 7 September.

There is an ongoing project for railway connection between both ends of the Padma Bridge. Project authorities have sought a train for the test run, sending letters to general managers of railways in both zones. The train is to be kept prepared on the day before the test run, 6 September.

Railway sources said that the plan is to run the trial train with seven coaches. The engine is manufactured in USA while the coaches brought from China are brand new as well. Railway minister Nurul Islam, members of the parliamentary standing committee on railway ministry, and top level officials of the railway will be travelling on the test run.