Legal aid in Bangladesh, other South Asian countries fail to reach sexual violence survivors

Written by legal and women’s rights experts, the brief presents regional and country-level analysis and identifies deficiencies in criminal justice responses. It details how shortcomings amongst police, prosecutors, and court officials routinely compromise the quality and effectiveness of investigations, legal representation, and prosecutions.

“Sexual violence survivors in South Asia frequently experience stigma, discrimination, and long delays in criminal justice systems. These failings discourage many from seeking justice and enable perpetrators to avoid accountability,” explains Nawmi Naz Chowdhury, from Equality Now, SAMAJ’s Secretariat.

“While state legal aid exists, it remains out of reach for many. Women and girls often don’t know about services, and if they do manage to get legal aid assistance, systems are slow, complicated, and regularly fail to meet the specific needs of sexual violence survivors. To improve access to justice, we call on governments to bolster legal aid delivery by ensuring services are timely, well-funded, survivor-focused, and easily accessible for all.”