Uttara aircraft crash: ‘My daughter said, Maa, my whole body burns’

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Yasmin said, “My daughter’s forehead is burned, her face is scorched, her head is split open, and her back is burned too. My daughter spoke to me. She said, ‘Maa, my whole body burns’.”

This mother stated that she has two children, a son and a daughter. Her daughter is a student of Milestone School and College.

As of 3:30 pm, 28 people had been admitted to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery following the crash of the Bangladesh Air Force’s training aircraft in Dhaka’s Uttara. Most of the injured are students. So far, 19 deaths have been reported.