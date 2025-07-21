Bangladesh

Uttara aircraft crash: ‘My daughter said, Maa, my whole body burns’

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Mother Yasmin Akhter cried for her daughter at the balcony of National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.Pradip Sarker

Holding her daughter in her arms, a mother, Yasmin Akhter was weeping uncontrollably on the floor of Room no. 520 at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

Her 11-year-old daughter, Nur-e-Jannat Yusha, who is a student of class five, suffered burns in the Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crash today, Monday.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Yasmin said, “My daughter’s forehead is burned, her face is scorched, her head is split open, and her back is burned too. My daughter spoke to me. She said, ‘Maa, my whole body burns’.”

This mother stated that she has two children, a son and a daughter. Her daughter is a student of Milestone School and College.

As of 3:30 pm, 28 people had been admitted to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery following the crash of the Bangladesh Air Force’s training aircraft in Dhaka’s Uttara. Most of the injured are students. So far, 19 deaths have been reported.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) an F-7 BJI training aircraft of the air force took off at 1:06 pm today. Fire service said the training aircraft crashed at 1:18 pm.

‘My Rohan is writhing in pain’

Outside Room no. 520, another mother Nasima Begum was being consoled by relatives as she howled in anguish. Her son, Rabiul Hasan Rohan, a class-seven student of Milestone School and College, suffered burns in the same incident.

“My child, how did this happen? So many mothers have lost their children. My Rohan is writhing in pain,” she wailed.

Rohan’s father, Md Nizam Uddin, told Prothom Alo that his son’s entire body had been burned. He added that his son is a class-seven student at the English version of the school.

