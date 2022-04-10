Immense suffering at Padma ferry ghats

It takes only 30 minutes to cross the river after boarding a ferry. But the short trip is terribly difficult here as no one could say exactly how long it will take to get on a ferry.

If there is huge pressure of traffic at the ghat (terminal), waiting for a ferry can be prolonged from six to nine hours. It takes from three to four hours when the pressure is comparatively less.

When it comes to the trucks loaded with nonperishable goods, the situation is literally horrible as they have to wait from two to three days at the ghat to cross the river on a ferry.

Such misery was reported from the Daulatdia-Paturia ferry ghat. Millions of people from 21 south-western districts are going through this misery regularly while commuting to and from the capital.