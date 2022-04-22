Immunisation programme reaches Rohingya children in Bhasan Char

UNICEF is providing technical and financial assistance to Bangladesh in support of childhood immunisations on Bhasan Char, said the UN agency Thursday.

While Rohingya children have received some vaccinations since arriving on the island through two ad hoc campaigns, this week marks the inauguration of the first regular childhood immunisation programme on the island.

“We have no time to waste. Rohingya refugee children on Bhasan Char need their childhood immunisations or the consequences can be deadly,” said George Laryea-Adjei, UNICEF regional director for South Asia.