Improve connectivity to facilitate trade and investment: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday put emphasis on establishing cooperation in harnessing the power and potential of the youth.

She said it could be done through skill development, utilising the full potential of ICT, creating necessary legal, institutional and infrastructural framework; and improving connectivity to facilitate trade and investment among the D-8 member states.

"The D-8, which was established 24 years ago, is now poised to deliver its goal of economic development through creating synergies," she said.

The prime minister highlighted the areas of cooperation in her welcome statement while presiding over the 10th D-8 Summit that began in a virtual platform with participation of leaders of Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkey.

At the outset of the summit hosted by Bangladesh, Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivered opening remarks as the current chair of D-8 and handed over the D-8 chairmanship to Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

The theme of the D-8 Summit is "Partnership for a Transformative World: Harnessing the Power of Youth and Technology" and the Summit will adopt two documents "D-8 Decennial Roadmap 2020-2030" and "Dhaka Declaration 2021".