Inaccurate estimates for bridges cost Tk 25.31b in losses

The planning ministry provides specific guidelines to be followed in the construction of bridges over 100 metres in length. According to these guidelines, before the construction of these bridges, detailed survey must be conducted to determine the condition of hydroelectricity, water supply, environment, navigation and the socioeconomic conditions. These studies will take into consideration the river’s characteristics, the river bed and the flow of water. Based on the survey, the design of the bridge will be drawn up and then the costs will be determined.

Project director Manzurul Alam Siddiqui, speaking to Prothom Alo, said, “After competing detailed survey of almost all the bridges, when we went to the field to construct the bridges, it was found that some of the bridges would have to be increased in length. Some would have to be increased in height. The link roads would have to be extended. Land acquisition would have to be increased. The rate schedule has also changed. Land acquisition rates have tripled. That is why the project costs have gone up and also the time has to be extended.”

Manzurul Alam has been with the project for the past one and half years. That is why, he says, he has no idea what transpired before that. He said when the project was approved, surveys had been carried out on 36 of the 130 ridges. There were 58 bridges over 58 metres. The surveys on those bridges were near completion. But as the remaining 36 bridges were below 100 metres, studies for those bridges were not compulsory.