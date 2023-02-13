Dhaka, Delhi to hold foreign secretary-level talks in Dhaka Wednesday

Bangladesh and India are scheduled to hold Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) on Wednesday, which will review the ongoing cooperation between the two countries apart from the issues of mutual interests.

Indian foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra will arrive in Dhaka after the completion of his two-day official visit to Nepal from 13 to 14 February.

Foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen and his Indian counterpart will discuss all the bilateral issues at the FOC.

Kwatra assumed charge as foreign secretary on 1 May last year, and this will be his first Bangladesh visit after that.