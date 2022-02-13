India deports 22 Bangladeshis through Assam’s Sutarkandi border

According to the reports, the Bangladeshi nationals had entered India without valid documents from different parts of Assam at different times.

The official statement read, “The 22 Bangladeshi nationals were deported through Sutarkandi ICP of Assam’s Karimganj district and Shewla ICP of Bangladesh as per the order of the Special DGP (Border), Assam conveyed vide memo no. SDGP(B)/III/Repatriation/690/2021/283 dated 03/02/2022 and Border Guard Battalion, Bangladesh memo no. 44.02.3210.152.01.007.22.13 dated 10/02/2022 and they were handed over by Inspector (Border) Aminul Islam and taken over by Mustak Ahmed of Shewla, Immigration Check Post, Bangladesh.”