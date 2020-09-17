India yet to allow stranded onion trucks to enter Bangladesh

The officials of the Indian external affairs ministry have begun talks with the country’s commerce ministry officials on the request made by Bangladesh to withdraw the ban imposed on onion export as soon as possible.

The talks which could not yield any results until Wednesday evening, however, focussed on at least allowing several hundred onion-laden trucks stranded on India-Bangladesh borders to enter Bangladesh, said the officials.

Indian foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla's recent Dhaka visit has been considered as one of the sincerest efforts of New Delhi to reenergise the ties between the two neighbouring countries. But, this unannounced and sudden ban could stand in the way of those efforts, according to a source at the Indian external affairs ministry.