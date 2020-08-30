Indian court orders release of 25 Bangladeshis

A court in Assam, India on Saturday ordered the release of 25 Bangladeshi nationals who have been languishing in jail for breaching terms and conditions of visa, reports UNB.
SM Abraham Lingkon, convener Bangladesh-India Border Victim Rescue Committee, confirmed the information, saying the development came following a request from Bangladesh.
A Dhubri court relieved the 25 from the charges and ordered them to be released, Lingkon said quoting assistant high commissioner of Bangladesh in Guwahati Tanvir Mansur.
On 3 May, police arrested 26 Bangladeshi nationals from Dhubri when they were on their way home. They intended to enter Bangladesh through Changrabandha check post.
The Bangladesh nationals from Kurigram’s Chilmari upazila went to the neighbouring country on tourist visas and had been working as fishermen and farm workers.
Police filed a case against them alleging that the 26 flouted visa conditions being engaged in works though their visas do not allow them to do so. Since then, they have been languishing in jail.
One of them died in police custody on 1 July.
Meanwhile, the Bangladesh authorities took initiative to bring them home and requested their Indian counterpart over the issue.
Responding to the request, the Indian authorities decided to withdraw the case.