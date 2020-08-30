Indian court orders release of 25 Bangladeshis

A court in Assam, India on Saturday ordered the release of 25 Bangladeshi nationals who have been languishing in jail for breaching terms and conditions of visa, reports UNB.

SM Abraham Lingkon, convener Bangladesh-India Border Victim Rescue Committee, confirmed the information, saying the development came following a request from Bangladesh.

A Dhubri court relieved the 25 from the charges and ordered them to be released, Lingkon said quoting assistant high commissioner of Bangladesh in Guwahati Tanvir Mansur.