India's Serum delays vaccines for private sale in Bangladesh

Bangladesh's Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd said on Thursday the Serum Institute of India (SII) had delayed the first supplies of a COVID-19 vaccine for private sale, instead prioritising government immunisation campaigns.

Beximco is Bangladesh's exclusive distributor of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca shot that SII, the world's biggest vaccine manufacturer, is producing in bulk for low- and medium-income countries.

The Bangladeshi company last week received 5 million of the 30 million doses it had ordered from SII for Bangladesh's immunisation programme that begins next week.

Beximco had separately ordered 1 million doses for sale on the private market, with the hope to start marketing it this month.