Information commission defers date for verdict on complaint against police

Later, he appealed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for the information on 18 July as he did not get any response from the police headquarters. Saad Hammadi then lodged a complaint with the Information Commission on 10 August as he did not get any response from the IGP either.

Police issued a letter to Saad Hammadi rejecting his plea. The letter said according to several sub-sections of section-7 of the Right to Information Act of Bangladesh, the information the applicant had asked for is non-disclosable. Disclosure of such information could obstruct law enforcement. It could encourage criminal activities and endanger public safety. The trial of ongoing cases could be hampered by this. It could influence the investigation method, arrests of the offenders and their punishment.

Bangladeshi citizen Saad Hammadi is working at the South Asia regional office of international human rights organisation Amnesty International in Sri Lanka.