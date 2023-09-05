PM Hasina to meet Modi 8 September

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will hold a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 8 September evening if nothing changes in the schedule in the eleventh hour.

Diplomatic sources in the two countries said the meeting between the two prime ministers was finalised after a long procrastination. Sheikh Hasina will join the G-20 summit on the same day at noon as the chief of an especially invited country.

It will be the last bilateral meeting between Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, before the upcoming parliament election in Bangladesh. Therefore, both countries are quite interested in the meeting.