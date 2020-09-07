‘Initiative needed to protect fishing community’

The 65-day ban on fishing has increased fish resources in the Bay of Bengal. But the socioeconomic condition of the fishermen suffers during the ban. Many do not receive the assistance provided by the government. So attention must be paid to the living standards of the fishermen while boosting fish resources in the bay. The fund created for the fishermen in this connection must be increased.

These observations were made on Sunday at the virtual roundtable on ’65-day ban: State of fishermen during corona times and future plans’. The roundtable was organised by Prothom Alo and Manusher Jonno Foundation.

Speakers at the roundtable laid stress on preparing and implementing an appropriate plan for sustainable harvest of the Bay of Bengal’s resources.