IPS a positive vision for all, not military alliance: US Ambassador

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas Thursday said the Indo-Pacific Strategy (IPS) is a positive, shared vision for creating a region where Bangladesh, China, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, the US, and each and every other county in the region can thrive, reports news agency UNB.

“The Indo-Pacific Strategy is not a military alliance. Nor does it seek to become one,” he said, adding that the IPS is not about a contest between a US-centric region and a China-centric region. “Indeed, we view the Indo-Pacific as its own region.”