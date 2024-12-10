Dhaka asks Delhi to inform Sheikh Hasina, it doesn’t like her speeches from there: Foreign secy
India’s attention has been drawn to the campaign of negative propaganda and disinformation in the Indian media regarding said hostilities to the minority communities in Bangladesh after the July-August mass uprising, foreign secretary Md Jashim Uddin said on Monday.
He further said the Bangladesh side requested the government of India to take steps in this regard.
Apart from this, the Indian government has been requested to inform Sheikh Hasina that the incumbent government of Bangladesh is not liking her issuing speeches staying in that country, said Jashim Uddin.
The Bangladesh foreign secretary was addressing a media conference in the evening.
Earlier in the day, he had a meeting with visiting Indian foreign secretary Vikram Misri.
Asked about the objections of the Bangladesh government about former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s activities from Delhi, Jashim Uddin said, “We have drawn their attention to the speeches the former prime minister is giving while staying in India. You heard yesterday, she (Sheikh Hasina) gave a speech; the incumbent government does not like this. They said her presence won’t affect the bilateral relations.”
The foreign secretary further said, “We told them that we do not like her giving statements while staying in India… They have taken the matter into cognisance.”
Speaking about the allegations of oppression of the minority community, the foreign secretary said, “We have emphasised that all the people living in Bangladesh are practicing their religions freely. There is no scope of confusion or spreading misinformation in this regard.”
The Bangladesh government has asked the foreign journalists to visit Bangladesh to observe the field level situation here, he added.
“At the same time, we said no country is expected to interfere in our internal affairs and reminded them (India) that Bangladesh refrains from commenting on internal affairs of other countries and they should as well show the similar kind of respect to us,” he said.
The foreign secretary further said the issue of border killing also came into discussion.
“Bringing down the killings along the border to zero is our priority. We believe every life is invaluable. We have requested the Indian government to take visible and effective steps towards that end,” he expressed.
Jashim Uddin also informed the media that the Bangladesh side requested the Indian government to help eradicate transborder crimes, drug smuggling and other crimes and other longstanding issues regarding the border.