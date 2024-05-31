Thousands without tickets throng airport to go to Malaysia

Habibur Rahman has come all the way from Natore. He has been waiting at Hazrat Shah Jalal International Airport for the last three days in order to go to Malaysia. Till Friday morning Habibur still hadn't received his airline ticket. The company to whom he paid Tk 650,000 to go to Malaysia, is now not answering the phone.

In the afternoon, Habibur was still in front of the airport's Terminal-1 waiting for a phone call from the company.

He told Prothom Alo, he mortgaged his land and took a bank loan to pay the company Tk 650,000. The company people brought him to the airport three days ago, saying they would send him to Malaysia. Now they are not answering the phone. He sent his people to the company office and they told him to wait.