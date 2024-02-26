State power being used to amass wealth: Rehman Sobhan

The system of political parties is changing to stay in power, and questions also arise on whether politics is going to be a dominant party state system or one-person rule system, or whether any political party exists in the true sense or whether people of different professions give preference to political dynasties.

Overall, the ideology of political parties is weakening and change is taking place in the political system.

Speakers made these observations during the morning season of the 7th SANEM Annual Economists’ Conference (SAEC) organised by the private research organisation South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (SANEM) on Saturday. The three-day event ends on Sunday.

Professor Rounaq Jahan, a Distinguished Fellow at the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), presided over this session titled "The Emergence and Rise and Rise of the Dominant Party State in Bangladesh: What are the Consequences for Democracy and Development?" while CPD chairman and eminent economist Rehman Sobhan was present as the special guest and researcher Mirza M Hassan presented the keynote paper.