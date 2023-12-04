Deadline to send proposal to reshuffle OCs extended

In a bid to hold the forthcoming 12th parliamentary election in a free and fair manner, the election commission (EC) has extended the deadline for sending proposals to it to reshuffle the officers-in-charge (OCs) of police stations across the country by three days.
In the first phase the proposals can be sent to the EC by 8 December. The statutory body on Monday sent a letter to the Home Ministry in this regard.
Earlier, the election commission on 30 November sent a letter to the home ministry directing it to send a proposal to reshuffle the OCs of all police stations across the country in phases, to ensure a fair environment for the 12th parliamentary election.
EC sources said the letter asked the ministry to send transfer proposals by 5 December in the first phase for the OCs, who have already completed six or more months at their current work stations.
Today’s letter to the home ministry extended that deadline from 5 December to 8 December.