$16b laundered annually during Awami League regime: White Paper

An average of $16 billion was illicitly siphoned off from Bangladesh every year during Sheikh Hasina's corrupt autocracy, leaving the country in a state of plunder when she fled away after a popular mass uprising, a White Paper on the state of the economy during her rule said on Sunday.

The committee submitted its report to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at his Tejgaon office, saying they were horrified by the level of corruption, plunder, and statistical manipulation conducted by Hasina regime.

Debapriya Bhattacharya, a top economist and the distinguished fellow of the Dhaka-based think tank Centre for Policy Dialogue, headed the committee. He led his team at the handover ceremony.