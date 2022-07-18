European Parliament delegation reaches Dhaka to discuss trade

A six-member delegation of the European Parliament reached Dhaka on Monday morning on a three-day visit to get first-hand information on the country’s trade with Europe, its progress in adapting to more demanding trade standards and protecting labour rights.

The delegation has already held meetings with heads of European missions and labor leaders of the country. The EU delegation is scheduled to meet civil society members and Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) representatives today.

Vice-president of the European Parliament Heidi Hotula leads the delegation, said a circular published on the website of the European Parliament.