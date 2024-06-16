Eid-ul-Azha tomorrow

All preparations have been completed to celebrate the holy Eid-ul-Azha, the second biggest religious festival of the Muslims, tomorrow across the country with due solemnity and religious fervor.

Eid-ul-Azha is celebrated on the 10th day of Zil Hajj month of the Hizri calendar as Hazrat Ibrahim (AS), on this day, some 4,500 years ago, offered to sacrifice his beloved son Hazrat Ismail (AS), who willingly submitted to the will of his father to please Allah.

But the Almighty Allah in His benign mercy spared Hazrat Ismail (AS) and instead sent a ram to be sacrificed.

To commemorate this historic event, the Muslims across the country will offer prayers in congregations and sacrifice animals in the name of Almighty Allah.