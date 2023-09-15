EU expresses concern over sentencing of Odhikar’ Adilur, Nasiruddin

European External Action Service, the diplomatic service of the European Union (EU), has expressed concern over the imprisonment of rights orgnaisation Odhikar’s secretary Adilur Rahman Khan and director ASM Nasiruddin on charges under the Information and Communication Technology Act, 2006.
“The EU has followed the Odhikar case closely and has repeatedly raised with the Bangladeshi authorities the need for due process for Odhikar’s leadership. The EU has also expressed its concern about the deregistration of Odhikar, which has made it excessively difficult for the organisation to function,” EEAS spokesperson said in a statement today, Friday.
The EU statement also called on Bangladesh government to create a safe environment for civil society.
The EU calls on the Government of Bangladesh to foster an enabling environment for civil society to carry out their work without fear of reprisalsEEAS statement
“The EU calls on the Government of Bangladesh to foster an enabling environment for civil society to carry out their work without fear of reprisals. Freedom of expression, freedom of association and a vibrant civil society are essential in a democratic society,” the statement reads.
EEAS carries out the EU’s common foreign and security policy to promote peace, prosperity, security, and the interests of Europeans across the globe.
Earlier, on Thursday, a total of 72 human rights organisations, including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, issued a statement calling upon Bangladesh to release Adilur and ASM Nasiruddin unconditionally.
On Thursday, Dhaka's cyber tribunal had sentenced Adilur Rahman Khan to two years imprisonment under section 57 of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Act. Nasiruddin was also given a two-year prison sentence under the same act.