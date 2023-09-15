EU expresses concern over sentencing of Odhikar’ Adilur, Nasiruddin

European External Action Service, the diplomatic service of the European Union (EU), has expressed concern over the imprisonment of rights orgnaisation Odhikar’s secretary Adilur Rahman Khan and director ASM Nasiruddin on charges under the Information and Communication Technology Act, 2006.

“The EU has followed the Odhikar case closely and has repeatedly raised with the Bangladeshi authorities the need for due process for Odhikar’s leadership. The EU has also expressed its concern about the deregistration of Odhikar, which has made it excessively difficult for the organisation to function,” EEAS spokesperson said in a statement today, Friday.