PM Hasina calls for appointing a female UN Secretary-General

Sharing experiences of her own country, the prime minister said Bangladesh was born out of a devastating war that left the country with no resources, except for the people.

"So, we decided to make use of our entire human capital and include women as equal partners in our pursuit of a prosperous country. Guided by our constitutional commitment, we adopted the necessary laws and policies to ensure women's equal participation in all walks of national life," she said.

The prime minister further said her government invested heavily in girls' education and women's economic empowerment.

She mentioned that girls' education has been made free up to the 12th grade alongside providing stipends and free books to students up to the secondary level.

The prime minister said they have ensured that 60 per cent of the school teachers at the primary level are women while the country's ready-made garment industry employs over 4 million women.

"We have taken specific policy actions to encourage women's entrepreneurship and help them access financing. We have ensured concessional loans for women entrepreneurs," she said.

The prime minister said her government has established the Joyeeta Foundation to promote and support women in business initiatives and opened the doors to women in higher positions in government bodies.

Women are now becoming judges of the highest court, ambassadors, vice chancellors of public universities and getting higher positions in civil administration, the armed forces, law-enforcing agencies, and so on. On the political spectrum, women are represented at all levels, from the top to the lowest tier of the government, she continued.

She said they ensured women's and girls' access to ICT and digital platforms.

The prime minister went on saying that they have 12,292 union and municipal digital centres that were run by a woman and a man while the government is providing training to women to work as freelancers.

"Our target is to achieve gender parity in the ICT sector, including tech start-ups and the e-commerce sector. We are one of the first countries to introduce gender-responsive budgeting. Thirty per cent of our budget is allocated for women's development activities," she mentioned.