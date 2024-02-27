US delegation's visit: Regional security stressed in new chapter of relations

Alongside strengthening relations between Dhaka and Washington, a special emphasis has been given on geopolitics in the context of regional security during the high level visit of the US delegation.

This has been learnt from those who attended meetings with the US delegation at the government and the private level.

Those who participated the meetings said although the US has a different position over the national election, the powerful country wants to advance relations with Bangladesh. Both the countries want to begin a new chapter of relations.

The special assistant to the US president and senior director for South Asia at the US National Security Council, Eileen Laubacher has led the delegation.