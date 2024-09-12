Democracy can’t sustain without right to information, freedom of speech: Irene Khan

UN special rapporteur Irene Khan said development is not possible without the right to information and freedom of expression while democracy cannot sustain without these two things.

Irene Khan, the UN special rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression, said this while speaking as chief guest at the national seminar on 'Advancing accountability and transparency through Right to Information' at the Agargaon Tourism Corporation Auditorium in the capital on Wednesday morning.

Research Initiatives Bangladesh (RIB) organised the seminar. The organisation is working to advance the RTI act.