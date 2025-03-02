Election engineering never brings good result finally: CEC

Chief election commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin on Sunday reaffirmed that the election commission's sole objective is to conduct a free, fair and credible election, with no personal agenda.

"Our only agenda is to ensure a fair, beautiful and acceptable election. We are working to deliver what we have promised," he said while addressing a discussion at Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital, marking National Voter Day 2025.

This year, National Voter Day is being observed with the theme "We will cast votes together in your and my Bangladesh" (Tomar Amar Bangladeshe, Vote Dibo Milemishe).

Nasir Uddin said, "We have no personal agenda. We are not here to implement anyone else’s agenda. Our agenda is the agenda of 180 million people. Our agenda is Bangladesh’s agenda."

He asked the election officials to make a promise in the holy month of Ramadan that they would work impartially.