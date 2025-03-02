Election engineering never brings good result finally: CEC
Chief election commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin on Sunday reaffirmed that the election commission's sole objective is to conduct a free, fair and credible election, with no personal agenda.
"Our only agenda is to ensure a fair, beautiful and acceptable election. We are working to deliver what we have promised," he said while addressing a discussion at Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital, marking National Voter Day 2025.
This year, National Voter Day is being observed with the theme "We will cast votes together in your and my Bangladesh" (Tomar Amar Bangladeshe, Vote Dibo Milemishe).
Nasir Uddin said, "We have no personal agenda. We are not here to implement anyone else’s agenda. Our agenda is the agenda of 180 million people. Our agenda is Bangladesh’s agenda."
He asked the election officials to make a promise in the holy month of Ramadan that they would work impartially.
Referring to past flawed elections, he urged election officials to focus on the future, not wasting time by doing post-mortems of these elections.
"Dead (flawed) elections were held in the past. How many more postmortems will we do on this dead body? How much more time will we lament for these?" he said.
During his different field-level visits, the officials informed him that they had to work in many ways under these circumstances for various reasons, said the CEC.
“I told them ‘let’s forget about it and move forward. Will we keep performing post-mortems of a corpse and continue lamenting? The day for lamenting is over,’" he said.
The CEC said election engineering and vote manipulation never bring a good result finally for any one.
Though anyone can get victory for the time being by resorting to election engineering and vote violence, but in the end it is not good for them, the country and the people.
Election Commissioners Abdur Rahmanel Masud, Tahmida Ahmad, Md Anwarul Islam Sarker and Brig Gen (Retd) Abdul Fazal Md Sanaullah also spoke at the discussion presided over by EC senior secretary Akhtar Ahmed.