Bangladeshis can travel 42 countries without visa
Bangladeshi passport remains one of the weakest in the world as the country has ranked 102nd out of 109 positions in the latest edition of UK-based Henley & Partners’ Global Passport Rankings.
The ranking of Bangladesh was 101st in the previous rankings of the Henley & Partners.
Henley & Partners uses exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to make the ranking.
According to the Henley Passport Index, a Bangladeshi passport entitles visa-free travel to 42 destinations.
Among Bangladesh’s South Asian neighbors, Maldives has the strongest passport.
Maldives ranked 58th with visa-free access to 96 countries, India ranked 85th having visa-free access to 62 countries, Bhutan ranked 92nd with visa-free access in 55 countries, Sri Lanka ranked 101st with visa-free access in 43 countries, Nepal ranked 103rd with visa-free access in 40 countries and Pakistan ranked 106 with visa-free access in 34 countries.
Afghanistan has the weakest passport in the world with visa-free access in 28 countries.
Citizens of France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore and Spain have the most powerful passports as they enjoy visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 194 destinations around the world.
Finland, Netherlands, South Korea and Sweden are ranked 2nd with visa-free access to 193 destinations while the passports of Austria, Denmark, Ireland, Luxembourg and United Kingdom share 3rd spot with visa-free access to 192 destinations.
According to Henley & Partners, the places Bangladeshis can go to without first obtaining a visa are:
Bahamas, Barbados, Bhutan, Bolivia, British Virgin Island, Burundi, Cambodia, Cape Verde Island, Comoro Islands, Cook Islands, Djibouti, Dominica, Fiji, Grenada, Guinea-Bissau, Haiti, Jamaica, Kenya, Kiribati, Lesotho, Madagascar, Maldives, Mauritania, Micronesia, Montserrat, Mozambique, Nepal, Niue, Rwanda, Samoa, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Sri Lanka, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, The Gambia, Timor-Leste, Togo, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.