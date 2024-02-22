Bangladeshis can travel 42 countries without visa

Bangladeshi passport remains one of the weakest in the world as the country has ranked 102nd out of 109 positions in the latest edition of UK-based Henley & Partners’ Global Passport Rankings.

The ranking of Bangladesh was 101st in the previous rankings of the Henley & Partners.

Henley & Partners uses exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to make the ranking.

According to the Henley Passport Index, a Bangladeshi passport entitles visa-free travel to 42 destinations.