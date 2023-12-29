Check out these seven popular camping sites of the country

Marayan Tong is the name of a hill belonging to the Marinja Range. This hilltop in Bandarban’s Alikadam area is extremely popular for camping among the nature lovers.

From the peak as far as the eyes can travel, there are only hills covered in lush green. And in the morning, there are faraway hills covered in sheer clouds to be amazed at. It’s an extraordinary experience to enjoy sunrise from up there.

As soon as the sun rises, the whole valley gets flooded with its golden rays. And as the hour passes away, the natural beauty of the hill keeps changing constantly throughout the day.