National Citizen Party
151-strong committee announced with Nahid as convener
Nahid Islam has been made the convener of youth-led National Citizen Party (NCP) while Akhter Hossen is the member secretary.
The names were announced by Mim Akhter, sister of July mass uprising martyr Ismail Hossain Rabbi, at the launching of the new political party around 6:15 pm on Friday.
Later, Akhter Hossen read out a part of the organogram. The committee has a total of 151 members.
He said Samantha Sharmin and Ariful Islam Adib are senior joint conveners while Tasnim Zara and Nahida Sarwar Niva are senior joint member secretaries.
Apart from them, Hasnat Abdullah has been made chief organiser (southern region) and Sarjis Alam as the chief organiser (northern region).
Akhter Hossen further said Nasiruddin Patwari has taken on the role of chief coordinator, with Abdul Hannan Masud as senior joint coordinator.
He also read out the names of joint convener, joint member secretary and joint chief coordinator of the party.
The programme started with recitation from the holy Quran by Tarequl Islam, a leader of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement, followed by recitation of Gita, Tripitaka, and Bible by Jatiya Nagorik Committee leaders Arpita Shyama Dev, Abir Barua, and Alik Mri, respectively.
Later, the national anthem was played and all participants stood up to show their respect.
They also observed a minute of silence in remembrance of the martyrs of the July mass uprising, and offered prayers as per respective faiths.
The formal speeches began at 4:40 pm.
Leaders of different political parties attended the launching ceremony of the National Citizen Party in the city’s Manik Mia Avenue in front of the parliament complex in the afternoon.
Besides, the leaders and supporters of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement and Jatiya Nagorik Committee from Dhaka and other parts of the country joined the launching ceremony.