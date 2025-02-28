151-strong committee announced with Nahid as convener

Nahid Islam has been made the convener of youth-led National Citizen Party (NCP) while Akhter Hossen is the member secretary.

The names were announced by Mim Akhter, sister of July mass uprising martyr Ismail Hossain Rabbi, at the launching of the new political party around 6:15 pm on Friday.

Later, Akhter Hossen read out a part of the organogram. The committee has a total of 151 members.