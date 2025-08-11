Biman Boeing grounded in Rome due to mechanical fault with 262 passengers
A Boeing Dreamliner aircraft of Biman Bangladesh Airlines has been grounded in Italy’s Rome, due to a problem with its flaps, stated airline sources.
The aircraft was scheduled to depart Rome for Dhaka at local time 7:20 pm on Sunday, but it now remains grounded at Leonardo da Vinci Airport in Rome.
Biman sources said there were 262 passengers on board. No alternative flight is being arranged for them. Instead, the passengers will stay at a hotel at the airline’s expense until the aircraft is repaired.
Flaps are equipment located at the rear of an aircraft’s wings, used to increase or decrease lift and drag during flight and landing. They help the aircraft to fly at lower speeds and assist in landing. They are essential for take-off and landing as well.
Speaking to Prothom Alo today, Monday, general manager of public relations at Biman Bangladesh airlines, ABM Raushan Kabir, said, “Essentially, the problem arose due to a fault in the flaps. As a result, the Rome–Dhaka flight has been cancelled, and arrangements have been made to accommodate the passengers in a hotel.”
Raushan Kabir also stated that repairs of the grounded aircraft in Rome are underway, adding, “The necessary parts for the flap repair are being sent from London and are expected to arrive in Rome by this evening, Bangladesh time. Once they arrive, engineers will carry out the repairs. The same aircraft will then be used to bring the passengers back to Bangladesh from Rome.”