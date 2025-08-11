Biman Boeing grounded in Rome due to mechanical fault with 262 passengers

A Boeing Dreamliner aircraft of Biman Bangladesh Airlines has been grounded in Italy’s Rome, due to a problem with its flaps, stated airline sources.

The aircraft was scheduled to depart Rome for Dhaka at local time 7:20 pm on Sunday, but it now remains grounded at Leonardo da Vinci Airport in Rome.

Biman sources said there were 262 passengers on board. No alternative flight is being arranged for them. Instead, the passengers will stay at a hotel at the airline’s expense until the aircraft is repaired.