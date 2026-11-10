She herself wants to return, she'll say extradite me, I see no complications: Zahed Ur Rahman
Since ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who is currently in India, wants to return to the country herself, the government foresees no complications under extradition law, Information and Broadcasting Adviser to the prime minister, Zahed Ur Rahman, has said.
The information adviser made these remarks today, Tuesday in response to journalists' questions at a regular briefing held at the Secretariat to report on government activities.
Zahed Ur Rahman said, “We want to extradite her. We want to bring her back... Now, she wants to return herself. That means she does not even need to go to the court. She will simply say 'extradite me'... Therefore, regarding the legal process or legal complexities being talked about concerning extradition, I, at least, see none.”
The information adviser remarked that the government wants the convicted accused extradited, and the Indian government must allow this to happen, adding that Indian government should have no reason for concern at this point. He stated, “Because the person who is to be extradited wants to come back herself. So, we no longer believe there is any legal issue.”
A Reuters report on Monday revealed that ousted Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina has applied for a new passport and National Identity Card (NID) to return home. She submitted the application to the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, India, according to a letter obtained by Reuters.
According to Reuters, this is the first such application Sheikh Hasina has made since fleeing to India on 5 August 2024 amid student-led mass protests. This step is being viewed as the clearest indication yet of her plan to return to Bangladesh, which she intends to do this coming December.
Also present at the press conference were Syed Abdal Ahmad, principal information officer at the Press Information Department, and Md Shah Alam, additional secretary to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.