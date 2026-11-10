She herself wants to return, she'll say extradite me, I see no complications: Zahed Ur Rahman

Zahed Ur Rahman said, “We want to extradite her. We want to bring her back... Now, she wants to return herself. That means she does not even need to go to the court. She will simply say 'extradite me'... Therefore, regarding the legal process or legal complexities being talked about concerning extradition, I, at least, see none.”

The information adviser remarked that the government wants the convicted accused extradited, and the Indian government must allow this to happen, adding that Indian government should have no reason for concern at this point. He stated, “Because the person who is to be extradited wants to come back herself. So, we no longer believe there is any legal issue.”