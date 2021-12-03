Japan expects PM Hasina to visit Tokyo next year

Japan expects prime minister Sheikh Hasina to pay an official visit to Japan in 2022, the year of 50th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, said Japanese ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki, reports UNB.

On the auspicious occasion that falls on 10 February 2022, Bangladesh and Japan agreed to take their bilateral relations to the next level.

The Japanese ambassador highly appreciated the socio-economic development of Bangladesh under the leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina and assured of continuing its support to Bangladesh.