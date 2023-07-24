PM Hasina joins 3-day UN Food Systems Summit

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina is joining the three-day UN Food Systems Summit+2 Stocktaking Moment (UNFSS+2) at the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) headquarters commencing this afternoon.

The prime minister, who arrived in Rome on Sunday afternoon, will also address the official opening of the conference as the special guest speaker.

Around 2,000 participants from over 160 countries, including over 20 heads of state and government, are attending the summit to be held on 24-26 July in Rome.