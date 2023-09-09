Two prime ministers stress on regional stability

Bangladesh and India have agreed to take effective initiatives to further strengthen the existing ties between the two countries during the bilateral meeting between prime minister Sheikh Hasina and Narendra Modi.

Both the prime ministers stressed on regional peace and stability as well as political and security cooperation in the meeting. An exclusive meeting was also held between the two prime ministers later.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi tweeted after the meeting saying the meeting with the prime minister Sheikh Hasina in Delhi after almost two years was fruitful.

Modi wrote in the tweet following the meeting at his official residence Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi that, “Had productive deliberations with PM Sheikh Hasina. The progress in India-Bangladesh relations in the last 9 years has been very gladdening. Our talks covered areas like connectivity, commercial linkage and more.”