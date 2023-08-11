Five times more dengue patients outside hospitals

Dengue patients coming to the hospitals are way lower in number than the actual number of dengue cases. Government officials say that there are five times more dengue patients outside of the hospitals.

They were speaking at a seminar titled ‘Dengue prevention and control in Bangladesh: Way ahead’ on Thursday. Public Health Association of Bangladesh organised this seminar, held at NIPSOM auditorium in capital’s Mohakhali.

Apart from public health experts, high rank government officers, city corporation officials, entomologists, vaccine experts, physicians, researchers and journalists were present at the seminar.

While there were two articles presented at the seminar, there were panel discussions, open discussions and question session as well.