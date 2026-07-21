Zia assassination: Mozaffar Hossain has to be produced at Tribunal

Former military officer Mozzaffar Hossain, arrested on charges of involvement in the assassination of former President Ziaur Rahman, has been ordered to be produced before the International Crimes Tribunal.

The Bangladesh Army has been instructed to present him by 10 AM on Thursday.

Major (Retd.) Mozzaffar Hossain (77) had been a fugitive for 45 years. On Wednesday night, the police’s detective branch announced his arrest from a house in Banani, the capital. The next day, Thursday, he was handed over to the military police at Dhaka Cantonment.