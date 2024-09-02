Travel ban on 17 former ministers, 9 MPs

The court has put an embargo on 17 ministers and nine MPs of the ousted Awami League government from leaving the country on the allegations of involvement in irregularities and corruption.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions judge Mohammed Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain passed the order Monday following an appeal from the Anti-corruption Commission.

ACC public prosecutors (PP) Mir Ahmed Ali Salam and Mahmud Hossain confirmed this to Prothom Alo.