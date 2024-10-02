A set of directives to ensure security ahead of Durga Puja
The government has taken extensive measures to ensure safety and security of devotees and maintain law and order during the upcoming festival of Durga Puja. It issued a set of directives for the local administration and law enforcement agencies in this regard.
Jahirul Haque, senior assistant secretary of the home ministry’s public security division (political wing-2), issued an office memorandum with the instructions on Wednesday.
According to the memorandum, in addition to heightened intelligence surveillance, the authorities will beef up patrolling by members of the Bangladesh Police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), and other law enforcement agencies.
At the same time, social media platforms will be monitored strictly to ward off comments hurting the people’s religious sentiments, it added.
The memorandum laid emphasis on adopting precaution to contain untoward incidents, and taking immediate and effective action if any undesirable situation emerges. The local administration and the law enforcement agencies, alongside other stakeholders, will visit mandaps on the occasion of Durga Puja.
On social media platforms, all need to remain cautious over objectionable comments or any statements that hurt religious sentiments, in addition to rumour-mongering.
The memorandum also noted that the Puja celebration committees will depute an adequate number of volunteers and watchmen (at least 3 during the day and 4 during the night in turns) for guarding of the puja mandaps round-the-clock.
Arrangements will be made to install CCTV cameras in mandaps, with adequate security personnel, including members of the police, BGB, Ansar, RAB, and other forces, deployed during the festival.
Deputy commissioners (DCs) and upazila nirbahi officers (UNOs) will form monitoring committees at their respective levels, with involvement of Hindu devotees, local dignitaries, and students, to safeguard the mandaps.