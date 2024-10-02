A set of directives to ensure security ahead of Durga Puja

The government has taken extensive measures to ensure safety and security of devotees and maintain law and order during the upcoming festival of Durga Puja. It issued a set of directives for the local administration and law enforcement agencies in this regard.

Jahirul Haque, senior assistant secretary of the home ministry’s public security division (political wing-2), issued an office memorandum with the instructions on Wednesday.

According to the memorandum, in addition to heightened intelligence surveillance, the authorities will beef up patrolling by members of the Bangladesh Police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), and other law enforcement agencies.