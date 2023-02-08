High Court orders Bangla Academy to allot stall to Adarsha

High Court has ordered Bangla Academy to allot Adarsha Publications a stall at the Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2023 with a condition of not displaying or selling three books.

The High Court gave this ruling on Wednesday after Adarsha Publications agreed to not display or sell the ‘objectionable’ books.

A High Court bench consisting justice Md Khasruzzaman and justice Md Iqbal Kabir gave the rulling.