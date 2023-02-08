High Court orders Bangla Academy to allot stall to Adarsha

On 2 February, the publication’s publisher Md Mahabubur Rahman challenged Bangla Academy’s decision of not allotting Adarsha a stall and lodged a writ petition to the High Court. After a hearing on Tuesday and Wednesday, the court gave its verdict.
The three disputed books are– Faham Abdus Salam’s ‘Mediocrityr shondhane’, Zia Hasan’s ‘Unnoyon bibhrom’ and Faiz Ahmed Taiyeb’s ‘Oprotiroddho unnoyoner obhaboniyo kothamala’.
Aneek R Haque, lawyer of the writ petitioner, told Prothom Alo, “After filing a bond with the High Court assuring those three books won’t be displayed or sold at the fair, the High Court has ordered to immediately allot a stall to Adarsha Publications.”
Assistant attorney general Selim Azad appeared for the government in the hearing.
In the ruling, the High Court also demanded to know why was Adarsha not allotted a stall in the book fair.
Four defendants including Bangla Academy chairman, director general, and secretary have been asked to give an explanation within four weeks.