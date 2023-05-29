3 Bangladeshi peacekeepers injured in IED attack in Mali

Three Bangladeshi peacekeepers were injured when a motorcade of a patrol team under Bangladesh Formed Police Unit (BANFPU-2) came under attack by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Mali on Sunday morning.

The Armoured personnel Carrier (APC), which was carrying the policemen, was also damaged in the incident, says a press release issued from police headquarters here on Monday evening.

However, the police headquarters did not disclose identities of the three injured Bangladeshi police peacekeepers.

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack took place on Sunday, 28 May, at around 9:30 am local time in Mali, on the patrol team of the BANFPU-2 assigned to the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission.