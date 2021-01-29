JRC, secretary-level talks before Modi’s Dhaka visit

Bangladesh-India home secretary and commerce secretary level talks and the much-expected Joint River Commission (JRC) will be held before the upcoming visit of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi to Dhaka in March this year, reports BSS.

The decision was taken at the Bangladesh-India Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) held here today, according to a statement issued here by Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) after the meeting.

Foreign secretaries of both the countries led their respective delegation to the FOC when they reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral interest ranging from COVID-19 cooperation to security issues.

Prime minister Modi is expected to visit Dhaka on 26 March at the

invitation of prime minister Sheikh Hasina to join the 50the anniversary celebration of independence of Bangladesh and the birth centenary of Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the 50th year of bilateral ties.

“Both the sides also agreed to hold the next home secretary level

talks, commerce secretary level talks and the secretary Level meeting

of Joint Rivers Commission before the March 2021 Summit,” a statement

said.