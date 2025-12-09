66pc say BNP will win the most seats in the election

Following the fall of the Awami League government in the July uprising, many of the party’s top leaders have gone into hiding or taken refuge abroad.

The interim government has banned all organisational activities of the party until the trials at the International Crimes Tribunal are completed. Before this, the government had issued the Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Ordinance 2025, allowing the banning of activities of any individual or entity involved in terrorist acts. The party’s registration with the Election Commission also remains suspended.

The Awami League ruled the country continuously from 2009 until its fall last year. Earlier, it also governed once in 1996. Under non-partisan caretaker governments, the party received between 30 per cent and 48 per cent of the vote in each election.

Several other parties were also mentioned in the Prothom Alo survey regarding which party might win the most seats. Only 0.1 per cent named the Jatiya Party (Japa). Yet in the last three parliaments, JaPa served as the main opposition, though widely regarded as a “domesticated opposition,” as those elections were controversial and Japa had entered parliament through arrangements with the ruling Awami League.

Following his ouster in the 1990 mass uprising, Ershad was jailed. Under the caretaker government, JaPa won 35 seats in the 1991 election, 32 seats in 1996, and 14 in 2001. In the most recent election under a caretaker government in 2008, Japa, contesting as part of the Awami League-led Grand Alliance, won 27 seats.