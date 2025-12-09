Prothom Alo survey
28pc people don’t want AL in election, 69pc want conditionally or unconditionally
ICT has sentenced Sheikh Hasina, president of the AL and ousted prime minister, to death for crimes against humanity.
Sheikh Hasina has been sentenced to a total of 26 years in prison in 4 separate cases for corruption in plot allocations under the Purbachal New Town project.
A majority of people want the Bangladesh Awami League, the party ousted in the July mass uprising, in the election either unconditionally or with conditions, while a significant portion do not want to see the party contesting in the vote.
This public opinion has emerged from a survey conducted by Prothom Alo. The survey was carried out by Keymakers Consulting Limited and is titled “National Public Opinion Survey 2025 on Important Socio-Political Issues.”
The survey asked, “What is your opinion on the participation of the Awami League, the party ousted in the mass uprising, in the upcoming national parliamentary election?” In response, 27.8 per cent of respondents said the Awami League should be allowed to participate in the election unconditionally. According to 26 per cent, the party can participate if punished and reformed. As many as 14.8 per cent believe that if it formally apologises, the Awami League could be given the opportunity to contest the election.
Additionally, 0.4 per cent of respondents said the Awami League could be allowed to participate in the election only with conditions while 0.1 per cent expressed the view that the party should face trial first and then be allowed to contest. Another 0.1 per cent of respondents said the Awami League could be given the opportunity to participate in the election.
Overall, 69.2 per cent are in favour of allowing the Awami League to participate in the election, either unconditionally or under various conditions. Meanwhile, 2.6 per cent of respondents said they are unsure about this.
Although 69.2 per cent of respondents support allowing the Awami League to contest the election unconditionally or with conditions, they do not see much chance of the party winning. In response to one survey question, 65.9 per cent said the BNP would win the most seats, 25.9 per cent said Jamaat-e-Islami, and only 7.2 per cent mentioned the Awami League.
In the survey conducted by Prothom Alo, opinions were collected from 1,342 adults (aged 18–55) in five cities and five rural or semi-urban areas of the country. The respondents came from various income groups, classes and professions. The data for the survey was collected between 21 and 28 October 2025.
The organisation which conducted the survey said this is an opinion poll. It is a nationally representative survey, but it does not specifically represent any electoral constituency. The sample reflects people who can access online or print newspapers and are likely to vote in the upcoming election. The survey’s results have a confidence level of 99 per cent.
On 17 November, the International Crimes Tribunal sentenced Sheikh Hasina, president of the Awami League and ousted prime minister, and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan to death in a case of crimes against humanity.
In addition, in four separate cases of corruption in plot allocations under the Purbachal New Town project, Sheikh Hasina has been sentenced to a total of 26 years in prison as of 1 December. Her son, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, and daughter, Saima Wazed, have each been sentenced to five years in prison by the court for plot-related corruption.
Sheikh Hasina was ousted in the July mass uprising and fled to India on 5 August last year. Like her, most leaders of the Awami League went into hiding in India and other countries. However, many central leaders of the party and several former ministers and MPs were arrested.
In May this year, the interim government banned the activities of the Awami League. According to a 12 May notification from the Public Security Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs, all activities of the Bangladesh Awami League and its front, affiliated and sister organisations, as well as their leaders and activists, will remain banned until the proceedings at the International Crimes Tribunal are completed.