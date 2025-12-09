28pc people don’t want AL in election, 69pc want conditionally or unconditionally

A majority of people want the Bangladesh Awami League, the party ousted in the July mass uprising, in the election either unconditionally or with conditions, while a significant portion do not want to see the party contesting in the vote.

This public opinion has emerged from a survey conducted by Prothom Alo. The survey was carried out by Keymakers Consulting Limited and is titled “National Public Opinion Survey 2025 on Important Socio-Political Issues.”

The survey asked, “What is your opinion on the participation of the Awami League, the party ousted in the mass uprising, in the upcoming national parliamentary election?” In response, 27.8 per cent of respondents said the Awami League should be allowed to participate in the election unconditionally. According to 26 per cent, the party can participate if punished and reformed. As many as 14.8 per cent believe that if it formally apologises, the Awami League could be given the opportunity to contest the election.