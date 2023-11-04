Election preparations: EC starts discussion with political parties

The election commission (EC) on Saturday started discussion with registered political parties to inform them about preparations for the 12th parliamentary election.

Chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal is presiding over the discussion at the election commission building in Dhaka’s Agargaon.

BNP and several of its allies, including the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Biplobi Workers Party, Bangladesh Kallyan Party, and Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD), have decided not to participate in the discussion.

The Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), which is not in any alliance, is also boycotting the EC dialogue. Islamic Andolan Bangladesh, Khelafat Majlis, and Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis are among the Islamic parties that are boycotting the dialogue.

Thirteen registered political parties have joined the discussion while three are not joining. Meanwhile, the three parties did not inform the commission whether they will join or not. Ganatantri Party was not invited to the discussion.